GUILFORD COUNTY — The $1.7 billion bond package for school construction that voters approved in May failed to clear its final bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, but it will get a second chance in early October.

Members of the N.C. Local Government Commission, whose approval is needed before any municipality can take on new debt, expressed reservations about Guilford County’s ability to handle the size of the debt and about spending so much on schools even though the Guilford County Schools’ overall enrollment has been declining.

Trending Videos