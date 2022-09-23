GUILFORD COUNTY — The $1.7 billion bond package for school construction that voters approved in May failed to clear its final bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, but it will get a second chance in early October.
Members of the N.C. Local Government Commission, whose approval is needed before any municipality can take on new debt, expressed reservations about Guilford County’s ability to handle the size of the debt and about spending so much on schools even though the Guilford County Schools’ overall enrollment has been declining.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell signaled his opposition at the outset of discussion by saying the Guilford proposal would be “the easiest one” for the commission to discuss. He was particularly vocal about the size of the debt, saying that county officials were “getting out too far over their skis” in taking on what would become more bond debt than the state government has.
Folwell also voiced some concerns about the protest filed by former commissioner Alan Branson, who contended that county government officials used public resources improperly to encourage support of the referendum issue. That protest was rejected by the Guilford County and state boards of elections, and Wake County Superior Court Judge Norlan Graves ruled that even if county officials acted improperly, Branson had not shown that their actions were the deciding factor in voters’ approval of the bonds. The bond proposal won 61% approval.
However, Folwell also showed he knew little about the actual uses spelled out for the bond money, musing at one point whether GCS officials had considered renovation of old schools “with good bones” rather than replacing them with entirely new buildings.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and school board jointly developed a $2 billion long-term facilities master plan and have said the greatest needs identified by that plan are at the front of the line for the bond money. The plan includes some demolitions and replacements but many more renovations and upgrades.
GCS Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry, speaking to the commission by phone, pointed out the existence of the master plan and said that the top priorities in the master plan are schools currently in failing condition.
Commission member Paul Butler Jr. wanted to know the enrollment trend of the past five years both for GCS and for private schools in Guilford County.
Folwell asked county and school officials from Guilford if they would agree to delaying the commission’s consideration of the bond package for 10 days to provide the enrollment information.
Guilford County Manager Michael Halford said they would prefer not to delay because the first projects that would be done involve “schools that are having critical issues,” but he said the county would go along with what the commissioners wanted.
“We are well behind in investing in those schools,” Halford said.
The commission voted unanimously to postpone consideration of the bonds. The commission meets again Oct. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.