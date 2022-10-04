GUILFORD COUNTY — Finally, nearly five months after winning the approval of voters, Guilford County officials can begin work on the first school projects to be paid for with this year’s $1.7 billion bond package.

The N.C. Local Government Commission voted 5-1 Tuesday, with one abstention, to approve the county’s plan for managing the debt, but not until after nearly an hour and a half of discussion dominated by State Treasurer Dale Folwell throwing bucket after bucket of cold water at it.

