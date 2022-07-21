GUILFORD COUNTY — A little more than two months after Guilford County voters approved a $1.7 billion school construction bond package by a solid margin, the outcome is finally official.
Voters went to the polls during the primary election May 17, with 61% of them approving the referendum issue meant to transform Guilford County Schools for decades to come. But former Republican Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson filed a protest shortly after the vote, arguing that county officials improperly used public resources to advocate for the bond package.
Branson’s protest was rejected by the Guilford County Board of Elections, the N.C. State Board of Elections and, on Monday, a Wake County Superior Court judge.
On Wednesday, the N.C. Court of Appeals didn’t issue a stay of the certification of the bond package vote when none was requested by the deadline, state election officials told The High Point Enterprise. The Guilford County elections board has issued the certificate of election.
Guilford County leaders, such as Democratic Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston, have said that the county played an informational, not advocacy, role during the bond package campaign.
Guilford County Schools leaders had limited staff to work on planning for the initial bond projects, which include ones in High Point, while the certification of the vote was on hold because of the protest.
“Voters overwhelmingly approved the $1.7 billion school bond referendum in May,” said Gabrielle Brown, Guilford County Schools media relations specialist. “Now that the election has been certified, we are eager to move forward, carrying out the will of the voters.”
