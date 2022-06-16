GUILFORD COUNTY — A former Republican commissioner plans to appeal a recent dismissal of his election protest challenging voter approval of the $1.7 billion school bond package that was on the ballot in last month’s primary election.
The attorney for former commissioner Alan Branson of Julian in eastern Guilford County will appeal the rejection of his complaint by the Guilford County Board of Elections, which voted 3-2 on June 7 that there was no probable cause to hold a hearing on it, to the N.C. State Board of Elections in Raleigh.
Branson, a Republican who is running to return to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in this year’s election, wants the outcome of the school bond package referendum, which was approved by 61% of county voters, to be overturned and a new election scheduled.
Branson argues that Guilford County government officials improperly advocated for the passage of the referendum while on the job and using county resources.
Advocates for the school construction measure, including Democratic Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston, contend that county government and school system employees played an educational, not advocacy, role during the campaign, explaining to the public what the plans for the bond money included.
Guilford County Schools leaders already are advancing the plans for the bond package construction projects, including at schools in High Point. On May 31, the Guilford County Board of Education voted to authorize spending $228 million for project management and design work on 36 school projects that would be included in the first phase of work from the bond.
The projects approved for the first phase include ones at Northwood, Shadybrook and Kirkman Park elementary schools, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Johnson Street Global Studies, Welborn Middle School, Kearns Academy and Andrews High School.
