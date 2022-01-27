GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education during a work session Thursday night received an update on the projects in the pipeline from the November 2020 bond issue approved by county voters.
The eight projects include a major one for High Point — the construction of a new kindergarten through eighth-grade school that would accommodate students at Southwest Guilford Elementary School and Southwest Guilford Middle School.
“We are moving quickly to make sure the eight projects are on time,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
The school district has selected the bond projects construction management, and all projects are underway in some manner, staff told the board. Bids could be out this summer to get construction started.
Contreras said specifics of the school projects could change based on construction costs and updates to school designs. But the goal will remain to have schools that are welcoming, safe and innovative.
Design team members, using a video, showed what a school might look like, with a preponderance of windows for natural light and preserving trees and planting new ones on a campus. Schools will have security systems, the designers told the board.
The school board’s attention to the 2020 bond projects comes as school district leaders promote a much more ambitious $1.7 billion bond issue that voters will decide in this year’s primary. The $1.7 billion bond referendum issue is meant to transform Guilford County Schools for decades to come.
The primary vote will take place either May 17 or June 7, depending on court rulings and N.C. General Assembly legislation related to a gerrymandering lawsuit over congressional and state legislative redistricting before the courts.
