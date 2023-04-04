HIGH POINT – A Republican was sworn in Tuesday night to fill the vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education – but it wasn’t the person the county’s Republican Party wanted.
Although the General Assembly passed a new law last month that was intended to remove the board’s ability to continue blocking Michael Logan from being sworn in, the law set out a procedure for the county Republican Party to make a nomination that differed from the way it nominated Logan, board attorney Jill Wilson explained.
That loophole allowed the board to nominate William J. “Bill” Goebel, approve him by a party-line 6-2 vote and have him sworn in.
Goebel’s nomination was greeted by angry shouts of protest from Republicans in the audience, including Guilford GOP Chairman David Gleeson.
“How do you people sleep at night?” Gleeson shouted. “How do you sleep at night? You should be ashamed of yourselves.”
After board chair Deena Hayes told those who were yelling that they should leave so the board could conduct business, Logan stood and shouted, “If you were conducting business I would be sitting in that chair!”
Logan was escorted from the meeting by a police officer. Logan told the officer he wanted to be handcuffed, but the officer wouldn’t do it. Instead, Logan walked out with his hands behind him as though he were cuffed.
During Wilson’s explanation of the new law before Goebel was nominated, she said that the law requires that the party’s executive committee nominate a candidate to fill the vacancy within 30 days of the vacancy. Logan was nominated just days after Pat Tillman resigned his District 3 seat, but Logan was not nominated by the entire executive committee, only by representatives of District 3, which covers part of northwestern Guilford County.
That complied with a separate state law on filling most other counties’ board vacancies but not the new one that exclusively governs Guilford school board vacancies, Wilson said.
In the absence of a nomination made within 30 days that complies with the new law’s requirements, the new law allows the board to nominate someone to fill the vacancy, Wilson said.
She said she consulted with Bob Joyce, a lawyer and professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill, and he agreed with her interpretation.
The new law, originally filed by Rep. John Hardister, R-Guilford, was intended to address an oversight made 10 years ago in Republican then-Sen. Trudy Wade’s crusade to turn the Guilford County Board of Education into a partisan board.
When the General Assembly voted in 2013 to amend the legislation that created the Guilford County Board of Education, the clause dealing with filling a vacant seat on the board kept previous language that said it “shall be filled by vote of a majority of the remaining members of the Board present,” and it also said that vacancies had to be filled as provided in a specific line of a statute that currently contains only a list of counties.
The Democratic majority of the school board relied on the majority-vote clause to repeatedly reject Logan to fill the District 3 seat left vacant by Tillman’s election to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Logan has drawn stern opposition because of some of his social media posts that used sharp, inflammatory language and what some board members characterized as misinformation.
