HPTNWS-04-05-23 SCHOOL BOARD

A police officer talks with Michael Logan about leaving the Guilford County Board of Education's meeting room.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT – A Republican was sworn in Tuesday night to fill the vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education ­– but it wasn’t the person the county’s Republican Party wanted.

Although the General Assembly passed a new law last month that was intended to remove the board’s ability to continue blocking Michael Logan from being sworn in, the law set out a procedure for the county Republican Party to make a nomination that differed from the way it nominated Logan, board attorney Jill Wilson explained.

