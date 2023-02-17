GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County Schools want to make sure that state legislators meeting in Raleigh the next two years know the school district’s needs and what they require to provide the best education possible to students.

The Guilford County Board of Education unanimously approved its legislative priorities for the 2023-24 N.C. General Assembly session during a special meeting Thursday night at the school district headquarters north of downtown Greensboro.

Trending Videos