GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education will ask the county commissioners to approve $18.75 million in new county funding to improve pay for school employees.
The proposed $1 billion Guilford County Schools budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which would be 25.3% funded by the county and the remainder by state and federal money, that the board approved Tuesday night to forward to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners calls for:
• $10 million to increase the local teacher supplement.
• $5.5 million to adjust salaries based on the initial results of a classified staff salary study.
• $3.25 million to improve local principal and assistant principal salary supplements.
The school board also voted Tuesday night to appoint Whitley Oakley, the school system’s deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, to serve as acting and interim superintendent after the departure of Sharon Contreras.
Contreras announced in January she would step down after the current academic year to begin work in August as CEO of The Innovation Project, a nonprofit based in Raleigh that started in 2015 to work with school administrators across the state to address complex challenges in public education.
Oakley is a Greensboro native and attended Guilford County Schools from kindergarten to high school. She started her career as a teacher at Frazier Elementary in Guilford County before serving as an assistant principal and principal in the Alamance-Burlington School System. In 2012, Oakley returned to Guilford, where she has held various leadership positions in the district, including chief academic officer and assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and professional development. She was appointed deputy superintendent last September.
Under Superintendent Sharon Contreras’ leadership, Oakley led key academic initiatives, resulting in increased academic achievement in all tested subject areas at all levels and for all student demographic groups in 2019.
Contreras came to the school system in July 2016 and was the first woman, first person of Latina heritage and first superintendent with a disability to lead the school system.
The board also voted 8-1 Tuesday night to interview representatives of three of the eight organizations seeking to help the board search for a new superintendent. Board member Dianne Bellamy Small favored simply hiring the one ranked the highest in preliminary evaluations by the board, the N.C. School Boards Association, to speed the search along.
The other two organizations that finished in the top three of those evaluations are Summit Search Solutions, based in Asheville, and Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, based in Illinois.
