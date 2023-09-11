GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education is getting independent legal advice about whether a state law mandating that an appointed board member be replaced is constitutional.
The board voted Monday in a specially called meeting to hire the Poyner Spruill law firm.
School board attorney Jill Wilson recommended the firm because it has some of the best election law experts in the state and has agreed to work for the same pay rate that Wilson does.
Legislation that passed the General Assembly last month ended the term of the man who had been appointed to that seat in April, Bill Goebel, and mandates that the school board appoint the Guilford County Republican Party’s nominee, Michael Logan, to fill that seat.
But Charles Winfree, the lawyer for Goebel, sent a letter to the school board last week raising a number of legal issues that he contends make the legislation unconstitutional.
Wilson said that the school board members should not be in the position of deciding which legal argument is correct.
“This is not your fight,” she said.
But Republican board member Linda Welborn said the Democratic majority on the board picked the fight by refusing to appoint Logan in the first place. Logan was the party’s choice to fill a vacancy created when Republican member Pat Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners last November, but Democratic members refused to appoint Logan because of his history of politically inflammatory social media posts.
The General Assembly passed a law in March to force the school board to seat Logan, but a discrepancy between the process used to nominate Logan and the process spelled out in the law created a loophole that the board used to appoint Goebel instead.
“I think if we had followed the law — the intent of the law — to begin with, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Welborn said. “Did we not get the message that the leadership in the General Assembly sees us as a rogue board that does not follow the law?”
That drew a terse response from board Chair Deena Hayes.
“I’m sorry if you don’t like how this happened or how it turned out, but the board has followed the law,” she said.
Welborn and Republican Crissy Pratt voted against hiring Poyner Spruill. Goebel, also a Republican, did not vote.
Logan attended the meeting, as he has all of the board’s meetings since he was nominated. He did not try to address the school board members, but he approached two reporters before the meeting, handed them copies of the new law and pointed to Goebel sitting at the board’s dais at the front of the room.
“If he is sitting up there, this is an illegal meeting. He’s not a school board member,” he said.
After the meeting, Logan said he will come to the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 19 and expects to be appointed to the board at that time.
