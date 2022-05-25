GUILFORD COUNTY — How the Guilford County Board of Education’s search for a new school system superintendent looks might vary in some significant ways depending on which search firm the board members choose to hire next week, based on interviews they conducted online Tuesday evening.
The school board had just 30 minutes with representatives of each firm — Summit Search Solutions, based in Asheville; Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, or HYA, based in Illinois; and the North Carolina School Boards Association, based in Raleigh — so the questions that board members asked offered only a few clues to their priorities.
However, one question dealt with previous search experience, and Summit was on the short end in one sense. Summit has extensive experience in searches for college-level leaders, but this would be the firm’s first search for a public school system superintendent. Summit representative Arasi Adkins sought to assure the board members that isn’t a handicap.
“We are very, very well versed in large searches. This doesn’t scare us,” she said.
Adkins said Summit would not stick just to a pool of people who apply in answer to ads but would aggressively seek out and recruit additional qualified candidates to come up with a diverse pool of 50 to 100.
Bill Adams of HYA projected a similarly large pool of candidates, also drawn in part from seeking out and recruiting qualified candidates who did not initially apply. Adams said that in three recent searches for school systems much smaller than Guilford County Schools, HYA averaged about 60 applicants, of which about one-third were good matches for what the school boards wanted.
By contrast, Leanne Winner and Sam Thorp of the N.C. School Boards Association discouraged the board from expecting a large pool of candidates. Thorp said that in the past couple of years, typically there have been 15-20 applicants in each of the searches the association has done.
Neither Winner nor Thorp indicated that the association conducts headhunting of the sort described by Adkins and Adams.
Representatives of all three firms described creating a process early in the search to gather community input about goals, including the qualities to seek in a new superintendent.
All also said they expected to be able to attract a good amount of demographic diversity in the candidate pool.
Most did not talk specifically about how long a search could take, but Thorp said a typical search could be about six months, give or take a couple of months.
Adams and Constance Evelyn of HYA had perhaps the most polished answers — and in terms of experience working with large school districts, by far the most experience, including superintendent searches for the school systems in Los Angeles County, California; Broward and Collier counties in Florida; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel and Frederick counties in Maryland.
The two also slipped in details about Guilford County Schools that they later admitted they had studied on the district’s website, including an announcement that Lourdes Maribel Reyes Cabrera, a senior at High Point Central High, was one of just 75 students named this year as recipients of UNC Chapel Hill’s prestigious Morehead-Cain scholarships.
The board is scheduled to vote on which firm to hire during a meeting this coming Tuesday at the school district offices in Greensboro.
