GUILFORD COUNTY – The proposed budget for the Guilford County Schools ballooned Tuesday evening by nearly $40 million to address low pay rates for many non-instructional employees.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of seeking a boost of $101 million above the current year’s budget instead of $62 million, drawing applause from a standing-room-only crowd of GCS employees who packed the High Point City Council meeting room for the vote.
The smaller proposed increase already had been labeled “a big ask” last month by Skip Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, which has the ultimate say.
But school board members favored a proposal to pull the pay for GCS workers in such jobs as plumbers, technicians, bus drivers and school nurses – a large majority of whom qualify for low-income social services benefits – not just up to going rates in the private sector but ahead of the market.
Republican member Linda Welborn initially warned against asking for the larger increase.
“If we go in there with that huge ask, I question how the county commissioners are going to react to that,” she said. “They don’t have $101 million.”
But even fellow Republican Crissy Pratt sided with the larger budget proposal.
“I was always raised if you don’t ask, you don’t get it,” Pratt said.
Democrat T. Dianne Bellamy Small said it was important that all GCS employees receive livable wages. If the county commissioners are willing to back large economic incentives packages for industrial recruits, they can find the money needed to train the future workers for those industries, she said.
“We don’t have a problem putting the money out there to draw business. Let’s take care of the business we have in front of us,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.