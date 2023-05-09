GUILFORD COUNTY – The proposed budget for the Guilford County Schools ballooned Tuesday evening by nearly $40 million to address low pay rates for many non-instructional employees.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of seeking a boost of $101 million above the current year’s budget instead of $62 million, drawing applause from a standing-room-only crowd of GCS employees who packed the High Point City Council meeting room for the vote.

