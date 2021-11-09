GUILFORD COUNTY — Incumbents and challengers for the Guilford County Board of Education will run in the same redrawn districts as the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The school board made the redistricting decision during its meeting Tuesday night. The vote was 8-1 with board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small dissenting.
The vote reverses what the school board decided during a retreat this past Saturday, when board members first considered starting with the 2022 elections. At the retreat, and without explanation, the six Democrats on the nine-member board rejected a resolution to adopt the Guilford County Board of Commissioners map, which the commissioners approved Thursday.
Since the creation of the merged county school district in 1993, school board and commissioners district maps have mirrored each other.
During the meeting Tuesday night, several speakers urged the school board to adopt the Guilford County Board of Commissioners redistricting map, saying it was the fairest approach and easiest for voters to understand.
Democratic Chairwoman Deena Hayes said she and other board members who had declined to adopt the same map at their retreat Saturday did so because they wanted more time to examine the final redistricting plan adopted by the commissioners.
The approved map — labeled Map “F” — can be viewed at the Guilford County website, www.guilfordcountync.gov.
Guilford County voters will fill five of the nine school board seats in next year’s elections. Primaries will take place in March with the general election in November 2022.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEPaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.