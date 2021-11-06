GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education on Saturday voted 6-3 along party lines against aligning its electoral districts with those of the county commissioners.
The board had voted unanimously on Oct. 27, in principle, to adopt the same redistricting map as the one approved by the Board of Commissioners if the boundaries were acceptable.
The current districts of both boards are the same and historically have been aligned.
Both have to redraw their respective districts based on the 2020 Census results to account for population shifts among the existing districts over the past decade.
The new maps will take effect for the 2022 elections and remain in place through this decade.
The commissioners approved their new districts on Thursday.
During the school board’s fall retreat Saturday, board member Pat Tillman moved to adopt a resolution that stated, “the board believes that continuing to align the districts of the board and the commissioners serves the voters of Guilford County well and meets the legal requirements of state and federal law and accomplishes many of the goals of the board.”
The resolution concluded, “the board has studied the district boundaries adopted (by the commissioners) and finds them in the best interests of the citizens of Guilford County.”
But Tillman’s motion failed when it drew support only from fellow Republican members Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn.
All six Democratic members of the board — Chairwoman Deena Hayes and members Winston McGregor, T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, Deborah Napper, Khem Irby and Bettye Jenkins — voted against it without explanation.
The High Point Enterprise was unable to reach any of the board members who voted against the county map after the retreat.
Their decision means that redistricting will be on the board’s agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday, when Guilford County Schools staff will provide the board with three to five possible redistricting maps for consideration.
The board must have its new districts in place by the Dec. 6 start of candidate filing for next year’s elections. Primaries are scheduled to be held March 8.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
