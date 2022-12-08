GUILFORD COUNTY – For the second time in less than three weeks, the Guilford County Board of Education rejected on Thursday a parent’s challenge of a novel containing some sexually explicit scenes.
But unlike the last time, several members indicated they were open to having a discussion about ways to better warn students and parents about explicit content in books.
Jim Morris of Summerfield objected to “Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank, a writer with a background as a clinical social worker and psychotherapist, being available in the library at Northern Guilford High School.
The book depicts an ethnically diverse set of young characters in Brooklyn over a seven-year period. Publishers Weekly rated it as appropriate for children ages 12 and up and said, “The language is gritty, and some of the story lines will be intense for young readers, but this is ultimately an uplifting book about resilience, loyalty and courage.”
Morris said he thinks parts of the book are not appropriate for all younger high school students.
He said he does not want the book banned, but he wants books with explicit content not to be generally available in the library to all students. He said there should be an opt-in list, and if a parent agrees to it then that parent’s children would be allowed into a separate area where those books would be kept.
“Schools are not supposed to promote pornography,” he said.
Natalie Strange, the director of library and media services for Guilford County Schools, said “Life is Funny” was chosen for Northern Guilford’s library in part because the genre it falls into, Black lives literature, is one of the top five most-read genres in that school’s library.
She also said any parents can meet with a school’s librarian to set parameters for what that parent’s children can check out.
Board member Winston McGregor noted that “Life is Funny” has been checked out of the Northern Guilford library only three times in the past 10 years: in 2013, in 2016 and earlier this year, after which the book was not returned to the library.
Board member Linda Welborn, as she did during the board’s discussion in late November of another challenged book, called for some kind of ratings system and clear labeling of books containing graphic passages.
“There is not one thing here to tell you this is a book with challenging material in it,” she said. “Do I want to ban the book? No.”
But of the other four board members present, only Deborah Napper voted in favor of Welborn’s suggestion for GCS administrators to look into whether there are ratings systems for books.
The board then rejected Morris’ challenge 5-1.
McGregor did not run for reelection this year and her term is about to expire, but she said after the vote that while she did not want to attach Welborn’s content-labeling proposal to this book, she thought there should be room for that discussion another time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.