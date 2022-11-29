GUILFORD COUNTY – A majority of the Guilford County Board of Education declined Tuesday to ban a novel from a college-level literature course for high school seniors that contains explicit scenes of sexual contact between teenagers.

Some parents of seniors at Northern Guilford High School wanted “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward removed from the curriculum for the advanced placement course for seniors. The school denied their challenge, so they appealed to the school board.

Trending Videos