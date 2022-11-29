GUILFORD COUNTY – A majority of the Guilford County Board of Education declined Tuesday to ban a novel from a college-level literature course for high school seniors that contains explicit scenes of sexual contact between teenagers.
Some parents of seniors at Northern Guilford High School wanted “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward removed from the curriculum for the advanced placement course for seniors. The school denied their challenge, so they appealed to the school board.
The book, which was published in 2011 and has won the National Book Award, focuses on a 15-year-old girl in a poor, rural Mississippi family in the week before Hurricane Katrina hits the region.
One of the parents who objected to the book, Kimberly Magnussen, called the book “garbage and filth” that “shocked, appalled and disgusted” her. She read some of the passages.
“If this isn’t pornography, I don’t know what is,” she said.
Natalie Strange, director of library media services for Guilford County Schools, told the school board about things that the College Board, which compiles the list of books that can be used in AP literature courses, says “Salvage the Bones” helps illustrate, including societal problems such as poverty, sexual assault and mental heath, and functions of writing such as characterization and the concept of an “unreliable narrator.”
If a student or parent objects to a book selection, the student is allowed to choose a different book from the College Board list or skip the offending passages, she said.
Board members Linda Welborn and Pat Tillman felt the passages in question were too explicit and voted to block the book’s use. Welborn said the book was an example of what she feels is a trend in public schools toward allowing ever greater sexual material into schools.
“If you’re talking about body fluids running down the legs and reaching down and touching genitalia, that’s a little graphic for me,” she said. “There’s lots of other books.”
But the other six board members who were present – Anita Sharpe did not attend – said that high school seniors in a college-level course are old enough to be able to discuss such mature themes. Such things as inappropriate relationships, poverty and losing everything you have in a disaster are important subjects this book would prompt discussions about, said Deborah Napper, who represents the district that includes Northern Guilford.
“These children are adults, and these books open up hard conversations,” she said.
