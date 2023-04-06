GUILFORD COUNTY — Regardless of political party, the members of the Guilford County Board of Education say they favor teaching all of the United States’ history, “the good, the bad and the ugly,” but they don’t all agree on what that means.
The board voted 7-2 Tuesday night in favor of a resolution urging state legislators to oppose House Bill 187, a Republican-backed measure that would limit how topics touching on racism and sexism can be taught in the schools. The board’s newest Republican member, Bill Goebel, who was sworn in Tuesday, voted with the board’s six Democrats in favor of the resolution.
HB187 states, in part, that no teacher should present history in a way that “any individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress.”
Board member Crissy Pratt, a Republican whose District 2 covers western and northwestern High Point, said she read all of HB187 and found nothing in it that disagreed with any of the principles of equality and inclusion affirmatively stated in the resolution presented to the board.
“HB187 promotes the equality of all students,” she said.
That is how Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican and the bill’s primary sponsor, has described the bill as well. Torbett has said that the bill would not change what history can be taught, only prohibit schools “from endorsing discriminatory concepts.”
Republican school board member Linda Welborn, though, went much further Tuesday night. Reading from prepared remarks, Welborn issued a lengthy rebuke of what she believes is widespread ideological indoctrination of children in schools, the “evisceration of parental rights,” expanding sexualized content, political activism and “critical race theory,” including labeling all whites as oppressors.
“Parents have lost trust in the educational system,” she said.
But critics of HB187 contend the bill aims to block teaching ugly parts of history, such as persistent racial and gender discrimination with official government sanction for long periods, or that many of the nation’s founders owned slaves.
Democratic school board member T. Diane Bellamy Small said it is critical for children to understand those parts of history as well as the good parts.
“Have we made progress? Yes,” she said, but racism still exists, and inequities stemming from past discrimination persist.
“If we plant bad seeds, guess what we’re going to get. It’s not going to be a turnip,” she said.
Democratic board chair Deena Hayes said children need to understand the history of discrimination, and “I wouldn’t stand” for doing it in a way that makes any group of children feel denigrated.
“We have to tell the truth,” she said.
Goebel was sworn in Tuesday to fill the District 3 seat, representing parts of northwestern Guilford County, which had been vacant since Pat Tillman resigned Dec. 4 after being elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
