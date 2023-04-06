GUILFORD COUNTY — Regardless of political party, the members of the Guilford County Board of Education say they favor teaching all of the United States’ history, “the good, the bad and the ugly,” but they don’t all agree on what that means.

The board voted 7-2 Tuesday night in favor of a resolution urging state legislators to oppose House Bill 187, a Republican-backed measure that would limit how topics touching on racism and sexism can be taught in the schools. The board’s newest Republican member, Bill Goebel, who was sworn in Tuesday, voted with the board’s six Democrats in favor of the resolution.

Trending Videos