HIGH POINT — Three local schools will see new leadership this coming school year following action by the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.
Deanna Daniel was named new principal of Welborn Middle School. She most recently served as principal at Rankin Elementary School in Greensboro. She is dual-certified in general elementary education as well as special education and secondary Spanish. She holds a master’s degree in secondary education from Le Moyne College.
Johnson Street Global Studies assistant principal Meredith Boger has been promoted to principal at the school. As assistant principal, she helped with raising the school letter grade and decreasing overall disciplinary infractions. Boger also implemented a mentorship program for minority males. Current principal Kristina Wheat has been reassigned to Northern Middle School in Greensboro.
Abu Zaeem was named principal at Shadybrook Elementary. He comes to the district from Alamance-Burlington schools. With more than a decade of experience, he previously served as a principal in both Lexington and Guilford County school systems. Zaeem also served as a math teacher and school administrator. He received a master’s degree in educational leadership from High Point University. Current principal Kendrick Alston will be the new principal at Foust Elementary in Greensboro.
In other changes, Southwest High School assistant principal Duane Lewis will lead SCALE Greensboro and Ragsdale High School assistant principal David Graves will become principal at Northeast Middle School in McLeansville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.