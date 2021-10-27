GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Education could adopt redistricting maps for elections through this decade that match ones being considered by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The school board voted to pursue that path during a virtual special meeting Wednesday night.
The school board faces a Dec. 6 deadline to have new districts in place for the start of candidate filing for next year’s elections. Primaries are scheduled to be held March 8.
“We’re on a tight timetable,” board attorney Jill Wilson said.
During previous redistricting years over the decades, the school board has aligned with the commissioners’ maps, Wilson said.
The school board district seats before voters next year are held by Democratic Chairwoman Deena Hayes, Democrat Khem Irby and Republicans Linda Welborn and Anita Sharpe. Also on the 2022 ballot is the lone countywide, at-large seat held by Democratic Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor.
High Point is currently split among three districts. The city is covered by District 2 served by Sharpe; District 6 served by Irby; and District 1 served by Democrat T. Dianne Bellamy Small. No High Point resident has served on the school board for the past three years.
New districts will be drawn based on population shifts within Guilford County from results of the 2020 census. New districts will serve for elections through this decade.
During the meeting, Republican board member Pat Tillman said voters like the consistency of having their school board districts match the commissioners’ districts.
Sharpe said that she’s concerned about High Point representation on the board and the possible split of feeder districts for high schools into different districts.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on its redistricting maps at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The commissioners could adopt a redistricting map at the meeting.
Wilson said if the commissioners adopt a redistricting map Nov. 4, the school board could either agree to the same plan or take another approach at its retreat at 8 a.m. Nov. 6. The site of the retreat remains to be determined.
The school board also could take up redistricting at its Nov. 9 meeting at 6 p.m. at the school district headquarters at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Irby raised the question of whether an adopted redistricting map could be challenged. Wilson said any legal challenge most likely wouldn’t succeed if redistricting guidelines and statutes are followed.
The current districts for the school board were imposed by the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly last decade.
A bill ushered through the legislature by former state Sen. Trudy Wade of Guilford County changed the county’s school board elections from nonpartisan to partisan, eliminated two board seats and had the school board district lines match those imposed earlier on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners by the General Assembly. The bill made school board elections partisan for the first time since the creation of a unified county board with the merger of the Guilford County, High Point and Greensboro school systems in 1993.
The legislation to revamp the school board took effect with the 2016 elections.
Republicans never gained control of the school board under the imposed redistricting plan. Democrats held a 5-4 edge after the 2016 general election and padded the margin to 6-3 after the 2018 and 2020 races.
However, in the wake of the legislature’s intervention, Republicans controlled the Guilford County Board of Commissioners by a 5-4 margin from the 2012 through the 2018 elections. Democrats took a 7-2 advantage on that board after last year’s general election.
pjohnson@hpenews.com
