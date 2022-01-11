GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education will keep its mask mandate for students and employees for at least another month.
The board voted 5-3 Tuesday night to continue the policy. The vote broke along party lines, with Republican members Anita Sharpe, Linda Welborn and Pat Tillman voting no. Democratic board member Deborah Napper wasn’t present.
State law requires that school boards in North Carolina that have adopted a mask mandate vote each month on whether to continue it.
Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann updated the board on local COVID-19 metrics, saying that daily cases and the rate of positive tests are at the highest levels since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 22 months ago.
“Masks are playing a critical role in (keeping transmission down in) the schools,” Vann said.
The vote took place against the backdrop of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommending last week that all state schools maintain mask mandates because of the omicron surge. The vote also took place as Guilford County Schools has temporarily ended school bus service for students at eight high schools, including Andrews, High Point Central and Kearns Academy, because so many bus drivers are out sick with COVD-19. Those students can ride High Point city buses for free by showing their student IDs.
During the public comment period at the meeting, several ministers expressed their support for Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her leadership during a period of crisis for the school district. The speakers included the Rev. Amos Quick, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in High Point, and the Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in High Point.
Quick is a Democratic legislator for Guilford County and former school board vice chairman, while Thomas is co-chairman of the campaign encouraging voters to pass the $1.7 billion county school bond issue in the May 17 primary election.
