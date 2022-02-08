GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue its COVID-19 mask mandate for at least another month in Guilford County Schools.
The board voted 6-3 to maintain the policy, with members Linda Welborn, Anita Sharpe and Pat Tillman voting against the proposal. State law requires school boards to reconsider a mask mandate every month.
Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes said the recent downward trend in viral infections is encouraging but the numbers remain high. Board member Deborah Napper said most of the feedback she receives supports the mask mandate, especially from teachers.
But Welborn said it’s time to reconsider mandating masks. She said she has received a recent report of a student suspended for not wearing a mask.
Parents want to know when the school board is going to take the “off ramp,” Welborn said.
The board rejected a motion by Napper by a 7-2 vote for the school board to meet and reconsider its mask policy if the Guilford County Board of Commissioners lifts its mandate. The board rejected by a 6-3 vote a motion by board member Anita Sharpe to rescind the school system mandate if the commissioners’ lifted their mandate.
The Guilford Board of Commissioners next meet on Feb. 17.
During the public comment period of the board meeting, one speaker spoke against the mask mandate and one speaker spoke in favor of continuing it.
In another coronavirus pandemic issue, the board members debated a recently implemented policy of requiring student-athletes who haven’t been vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19.
Welborn and Tillman said students being tested are being called out of class for weekly testing, without respect to their privacy. They termed the process an embarrassment for the students.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that out of 4,000 Guilford County Schools student-athletes in winter sports, 800 are being tested.
Board Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor said the privacy of students should be respected.
