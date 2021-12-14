GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday night to continue its COVID-19 mask mandate for another month, citing the ongoing infection threat.
The board will take up the matter again at its next meeting Jan. 11. A state requirement requires school boards to take up the issue each month.
Board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small said she doesn’t want to drop mask mandates and then have to reverse course like other school systems in the state and region because of a rise in infections.
But board member Linda Welborn said she’s “struggling” with the dilemma about at what point do COVID-19 mask mandates end, a frustration she hears from parents.
Before board members voted on masks, they heard from Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann.
She said a recent study through the state Department of Health and Human Services found that this semester more COVID-19 clusters emerged in school districts statewide with voluntary mask policies compared to districts like Guilford County Schools with mask mandates. Vann termed the difference as “threefold” between school districts based on the mask policy approaches, with fewer infections at schools with mask mandates.
Recent national studies of mask policies and COVID-19 school outbreaks reflect similar results, she told the board.
Vann said there has been a spike since last week in overall COVID-19 cases in Guilford County, and the percentage of school-age children testing positive has risen.
Children from 5 to 17 years old who have been fully vaccinated represent 4% of all people inoculated countywide, or 23,000 children, Vann said. No children in Guilford County have died of COVID-19, she said.
The board also took up its amended annual budget for the current 2021-22 fiscal year.
A major change in the amended budget is an increase in federal funding from $92 million to $371 million because of extra coronavirus pandemic relief funds.
The fiscal year budget includes an additional $5 million for the after-school ACES program, which had been shelved during most of the coronavirus pandemic. ACES would receive $5.5 million. The budget also would increase child nutrition funding by $4 million to $40 million.
