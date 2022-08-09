GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Schools see progress on several projects related to improving school safety, the school system’s safety administrator said.
As with many other things, problems in global supply chains are expected to slow some work, Mike Richey, the executive director of emergency management and school safety, told the Guilford County Board of Education Tuesday evening. For instance, it takes 30-60 days for new security cameras to arrive, but that’s a recent improvement from the 60-90 days it had been taking.
Projects Richey discussed:
• Exterior doors at all schools now have electronically controlled locks, and interior door locks are to be addressed next.
• A vendor has been chosen to install equipment at schools where the building structure impedes first-responders’ emergency radio traffic, and work to install that equipment will begin by the end of the month and continue through most of the school year. The equipment will ensure that police and emergency workers can communicate throughout the schools.
• GCS staff expects to choose a vendor in the coming weeks to upgrade security cameras throughout the school system. GCS officials have previously said the upgrades include higher-resolution cameras but also installing cameras in more places.
• A phone app used in safety drills in the schools will be upgraded sometime this fall to allow students to make anonymous tips about school threats. The tips would go to experienced administrators at each school, who would have the ability to send questions back to the tipster.
• As previously announced, high-speed body scanners are to be installed at all high schools next week so they will be operating in time for students and parents to learn about them at open houses before classes start.
In other business, the board approved a new budget resolution to bring the figures in the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year into line with the state budget that the General Assembly passed in July. The school board previously had to adopt a preliminary budget because legislators did not adopt the state budget before the 2021-22 fiscal year ended June 30.
