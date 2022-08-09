GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Schools see progress on several projects related to improving school safety, the school system’s safety administrator said.

As with many other things, problems in global supply chains are expected to slow some work, Mike Richey, the executive director of emergency management and school safety, told the Guilford County Board of Education Tuesday evening. For instance, it takes 30-60 days for new security cameras to arrive, but that’s a recent improvement from the 60-90 days it had been taking.

Trending Videos