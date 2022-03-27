GUILFORD COUNTY — The search for a successor to Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is official two months after she announced plans to depart her job for a new education post.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted Saturday afternoon to move toward hiring a search firm to identify candidates for superintendent. The decision came during a board retreat at the school district central office in Greensboro.
The search firm also could help the board look at salary ranges for a new superintendent, said Winston McGregor, the board vice chairwoman.
School board attorney Jill Wilson said previous school boards have hired a professional search firm to assist with the selection of a superintendent.
Contreras announced at a press conference in January that she will take a new education job later this year with a Raleigh-based education organization.
During a school board meeting earlier this month, board member Anita Sharpe raised questions about the transparency of the search process, which led to terse exchanges between Sharpe and McGregor and Sharpe and board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene. But at the retreat Saturday, the three board members had a friendly exchange about the superintendent search.
The current board has until early December to select a new superintendent. A new school board will take office at the first meeting in December based on the outcomes of the Nov. 8 general election.
Voters will decide the winners of five of the nine board seats and are assured of at least two new board members because Sharpe and McGregor aren’t seeking reelection.
In another matter, Contreras briefed the board on a pilot program to create flexible classroom periods at Northeast Guilford and Smith high schools after school board member Linda Welborn raised questions about the move prior to the retreat.
The county’s 15 high schools have had either traditional school days with six periods or block schedules for four periods.
Contreras said that Guilford County Schools has 10 high schools with block schedules. The block schedule schools include High Point Central, T. Wingate Andrews, Ragsdale and Southwest Guilford.
The remaining five schools have had traditional schedules.
The school system wants to establish a pilot program in which Northeast and Smith would have seven periods, with two flexible periods at the start and two flexible periods at the end of the classroom day. The pilot hybrid program, which would start with the new school year in August, would measure whether student performance improves with the change.
Welborn told her fellow board members and administrators that the student and staff engagement in changing the classroom schedule at Northeast was minimal. Welborn said that she wasn’t informed personally as a school board member about the decision to make the change at Northeast, which is a school in her board district.
“I had no clue we were going to hybrid,” Welborn said.
