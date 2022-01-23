GUILFORD COUNTY — Add hiring a new superintendent to the list of tasks facing the Guilford County Board of Education this year.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras will leave the post she’s held since July 2016 by no later than August. She announced her upcoming departure on Jan. 14.
She will become CEO of The Innovation Project based in Raleigh, a group that collaborates with school administrators across North Carolina.
Contreras will work through the end of the current school year, which symbolically concludes with final high school commencements in early June.
Democratic school board member Khem Irby and Republican Anita Sharpe, who both represent High Point, agree that the current board should hire a new superintendent. Voters will decide five of the nine school board seats in the November general election.
But Irby said waiting for a new board, which would take the oath of office in December, would leave Guilford County Schools without a top leader for too long a period.
“Those of us who are here definitely should follow whatever the process is,” Irby told The High Point Enterprise. “To me, children can’t wait, employees can’t wait. I hope we hire someone sooner (rather) than later.”
Optimally, Irby said she would like to have a new superintendent in place by the start of the 2022-23 academic year in August.
“It will all depend on who applies and the people that are presented before us,” she said.
Irby said that she believes the board should hire someone with an extensive background in education and teaching, like Contreras, as opposed to a candidate with mainly a background in administration. Contreras started her education career decades ago as a high school English teacher.
Sharpe said she envisions a national search for superintendent candidates.
“That being said, I’m in favor of starting that search as soon as possible,” Sharpe told The Enterprise. “I just think the search is going to take a while.”
Sharpe said that it’s possible that Guilford County Schools could need an interim superintendent for a period of time until a full-time superintendent comes on board.
Guilford County Schools had a pair of interim co-superintendents after Maurice “Mo” Green left the post in December 2015 to become executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston-Salem. The board spent the first half of 2016 combing through candidates before selecting Contreras.
Sharpe has been one of the board members more vocal in her criticism of Contreras, though she’s also praised her when her initiatives have succeeded.
When asked what qualities she liked to see in a new superintendent, Sharpe said, “I’m looking for a kinder, gentler educator. And I’ll leave it at that.”
Irby said that she’s been impressed with Contreras. She credits Contreras for improving Guilford County Schools and gaining the school system national attention for innovation.
“I am going to miss Dr. Contreras,” Irby said. “I think she’s brilliant, and she brought Guilford County Schools to the next level. It has been an honor to have someone like that work for the school district.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.