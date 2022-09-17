GUILFORD COUNTY — The election this fall for seats on the Guilford County Board of Education may bring political changes to the board, but new Superintendent Whitney Oakley said it won’t change her approach to her job.
County voters will settle races for five of nine school board seats in the Nov. 8 general election.
In a recent interview with The High Point Enterprise, Oakley said she will work with all school board members, no matter their political points of view.
“Regardless of where you stand politically, you want a good education for students,” she said.
Oakley said her leadership style is to be straightforward and calm, and one of her overriding goals as superintendent is “to make sure people are heard.”
In the coming general election, a slate of four candidates associated with the group Take Back Our Schools-GCS is running for the board. The group has been highly critical of some decisions of the school board and school district leadership, such as Guilford County Schools’ former COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as a lack of a comprehensive approach to school security.
Those policies were crafted by a school system administration that includes Oakley, who has held administrative positions since 2012, including being named the chief academic officer in 2019 and deputy superintendent in 2021. She was named superintendent by the school board on Aug. 31.
When then-Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in January her plans to depart for a job with an educational nonprofit, board members told The Enterprise that they wanted the current board to name her successor well ahead of the election.
Oakley already is assured of working with at least two new school board members. Democratic Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor and longtime Republican member Anita Sharpe didn’t seek reelection.
This fall’s general election has the potential to shift the board politically. Democrats hold a 6-3 margin now on the school board, but the Take Back Our Schools-GCS candidates are all Republicans.
The contested school board races are:
• Republican challenger Tim Andrew running in District 6 against first-term Democratic school board member Khem Irby. The district covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.
• Republican Crissy Pratt and Democrat Amanda Cook facing off in District 2, which covers western and northwestern High Point. The district currently is served by Sharpe.
• Republican Linda Welborn, the only incumbent in the Take Back Our Schools-GCS slate of candidates, running against Democratic challenger Deon Clark in District 4, which covers parts of Greensboro and Guilford County.
• Republican Demetria Carter and Democrat Alan Sherouse running in the countywide at-large contest. The seat currently is held by McGregor.
Democratic Guilford County Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes doesn’t face an opponent on the ballot in her District 8 race.
Another potential change on the board could involve Republican member Pat Tillman, whose term isn’t up until 2024 but is running this fall for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
If Tillman wins that contest, he would have to relinquish his school board post. The leadership of the Guilford County Republican Party would choose someone to serve his unexpired term representing District 3, which covers parts of Greensboro and northwestern Guilford County.
