GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education will meet virtually on Monday to consider its mask policy for schools.
At the meeting, set for 6 p.m., the board will consider the move to a mask-optional policy for individuals while inside school buildings and other school-related settings, as well as COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is set to recommend that the district make masks optional in schools starting March 7. The issue initially was on the agenda for the school board’s Feb. 24 work session but has since been moved up to Monday.
The proposed change matches Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Thursday encouraging school boards and local governments to end their mask mandates. The move also will be in line with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who voted unanimously Thursday to repeal the countywide mask mandate effectively immediately.
Masks will still be required on school buses as directed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unless the CDC changes the requirement.
