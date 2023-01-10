The Democratic members of the Guilford County Board of Education rejected for the second time on Tuesday the Republican Party’s choice to fill a vacant seat formerly held by a Republican.
The nominee for the District 3 seat, Michael Logan, and David Gleason, the chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party asserted that the school board has violated its legal obligation to appoint the party’s selection, but school board attorney Jill Wilson said they are misreading the state law on the issue.
Logan was nominated by the Republican Party to fill the vacancy created in the seat for District 3 by Pat Tillman’s election to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in November.
State law requires the board to consider the party’s nomination but then requires the board to vote, not simply to appoint the nominee, Wilson said.
Logan’s nomination was rejected 6-2 in a party-line vote. His nomination also was rejected Dec. 13 5-2, with one Democrat not present for the vote.
Before the board considered Logan’s nomination Tuesday, during the public comment period several people stood to urge the board to reject Logan because of posts he has made on social media using language that they said appeared to condone violence or discrimination.
Board member Linda Welborn said she thought people were cherrypicking comments from Logan’s social media posts, and she cited his 25 years as a teacher, during which no one has complained about his comments or behavior in the classroom.
“I saw people go through his Facebook and nitpick on a few things,” she said. “The person I have seen is nothing but dedicated to the students.
Gleason implied the Republican Party would press its view on what state law requires.
“We have no desire to have a contentious issue or relationship with this board. We have no desire to have a fracas with this board,” he said.
In other business, the school board approved a $5.5 million contract with MWM Construction to renovate the space at High Point Central High School that will become the new Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School, which will serve immigrant children. Mendez was a Hispanic civil rights pioneer from California. Her family brought a lawsuit, Mendez v. Westminster, in 1947 that served as a precursor to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling that found racial segregation in schools unconstitutional.
The board also voted in favor of naming the baseball field at High Point Central for former baseball coach Andrew T. Harper and removing the phrase “at High Point Central” from the formal name of The Kearns Academy, which originally was on the High Point Central campus. Both are up for public comments for 20 days.
