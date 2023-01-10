The Democratic members of the Guilford County Board of Education rejected for the second time on Tuesday the Republican Party’s choice to fill a vacant seat formerly held by a Republican.

The nominee for the District 3 seat, Michael Logan, and David Gleason, the chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party asserted that the school board has violated its legal obligation to appoint the party’s selection, but school board attorney Jill Wilson said they are misreading the state law on the issue.

