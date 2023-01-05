GUILFORD COUNTY — The good news is that Guilford County Schools has received guaranteed maximum prices for two of the first projects to be paid for by voter-approved bond packages, and they are in line with the inflation-adjusted estimates unveiled in November.
The bad news is that because of higher interest rates, Guilford County officials need to tweak their long-term plans for paying the bond debt.
The guaranteed bids for the Claxton Elementary School and Kiser Middle School projects in Greensboro were received this week, and all signs so far are that the guaranteed bids for two more projects that are expected to come in next week also will be within the adjusted estimates, Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer of GCS, told the Joint Capital/Facilities Committee on Wednesday. The committee is made up of members of the Guilford County Board of Education and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
“The market has told us what the price will be,” she said. “I anticipate the market will continue to track.”
In November the school board adopted a new combined budget for the first six projects that was 75% higher than the original estimates set in 2019.
If the first four of those projects all come in under the higher estimates, it provides confidence that the school system has learned the factors that have made construction so much more expensive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and can apply those lessons to adapt plans for other projects yet to come, Superintendent Whitney Oakley said.
Reed said that the price of some critical materials — such as concrete, drywall, steel and footings — has soared due to international supply chain problems, and the cost of labor is higher than in many states because of overall booming construction across the state.
“There are some (factors) that are specific to this market because we have such a boom,” she said.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled tonight to consider revised project ordinances for at least some of the first six projects reflecting the adjusted budgets. Board Chairman Skip Alston and Vice Chair Carlvena Foster indicated the board might vote only on the two for Claxton and Kiser and wait to see the guaranteed maximum prices for the rest to be sure the ordinances would not have to be revised again.
In a brief presentation on the county’s plan for paying down the debt on the bonds, County Manager Michael Halford said that the recent rise in interest rates has thrown off the plan, which would be at least $50 million out of balance by 2037 if no adjustments are made.
He said that one possible adjustment would be to delay by one year the current plan to issue $565 million of the bonds in 2027. Just doing that would rebalance the debt model, he said.
Alston said he wants to hear other options because he would rather not slow any school projects.
“That’s probably one of the last options that I’d like to consider,” he said.
