JAMESTOWN — A body scanner at Ragsdale High School detected a handgun that a student tried to bring into the building Thursday morning.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said that the school resource officer at Ragsdale reported that just before 9:15 a.m. the student was stopped immediately by school staff after the gun triggered an alert from the body scanner. An inspection of the student’s belongings found the gun in the student’s backpack.

