Acclaimed jazz saxophonist Dave Koz will be a featured performer Labor Day weekend at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

HIGH POINT — Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz will return to the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival this year.

Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns 2023 — featuring fellow sax artists Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius, along with jazz vocalist Maysa Leak — will be featured as part of the Saturday, Sept. 2, festival lineup at Oak Hollow Park for Labor Day weekend.

