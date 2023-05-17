HIGH POINT — Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz will return to the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival this year.
Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns 2023 — featuring fellow sax artists Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius, along with jazz vocalist Maysa Leak — will be featured as part of the Saturday, Sept. 2, festival lineup at Oak Hollow Park for Labor Day weekend.
The high-octane, feel-good summer show will feature songs from each artist’s catalog, plus material from the 2013 album “Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns” and the 2018 release “Summer Horns II From A To Z.” Both albums debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.
Koz, a platinum-selling artist, has racked up an array of honors and achievements, including nine Grammy Award nominations, 12 No. 1 albums, numerous world tours, performances for multiple U.S. presidents and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dulfer rose to fame with high-profile collaborations with Dave Stewart (the No. 1 hit “Lily Was Here”) and Prince, joining his New Power Generation band for the “Musicology” album and tour. Her first solo album, “Saxuality,” earned her a Grammy Award nomination.
Darius is an internationally known saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. He recently released his seventh studio album, “Breakin’ Thru,” on his own label, SagiDarius Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Top 40 Jazz Albums chart.
Leak, who is better-known by her single first name, Maysa, is a smooth jazz vocalist known for her solo work and her work with the British band Incognito. A Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning performer, she recently released her 14th solo studio album, “Music For Your Soul,” on her own label, Blue Velvet Soul Records.
The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival pays tribute to Coltrane, the legendary jazz saxophonist who grew up in High Point. Ticket information and other festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.
