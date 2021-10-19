DAVIDSON COUNTY — A sanitation worker with a waste management company out of High Point was seriously hurt Tuesday when the employee was hit by a car along a Davidson County roadway.
The collision happened around 6:50 a.m. near Old Linwood and Oxford roads southwest of Lexington, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. A waste services employee for GFL Environmental was hit by a car while crossing the road.
The driver was traveling south on Old Linwood Road.
The employee was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with serious injuries, according to WXII-TV.
Authorities had not identified the employee or brought any charges as of Tuesday.
