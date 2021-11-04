HIGH POINT — High Point residents can expect to hear bells ringing soon as The Salvation Army of High Point prepares to kick off its Red Kettle fundraising drive to help families in need year round.
The Salvation Army will celebrate the official start of the 2021 Red Kettle season 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Hobby Lobby, 2506 N. Main St.
The kickoff will include Mayor Jay Wagner reading a proclamation, a first donation from Furnitureland Rotary and a confetti pop commencement with Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce. After the short program, attendees can have their picture taken with Salvation Army Mascots Sally Ann and Captain Kettle, listen to Christmas songs played by the local Salvation Army Brass Band, and enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate.
This year’s goal is to raise $130,000 for the local Salvation Army, which helps local families in need year round. Red Kettles will be located at dozens of business locations around the city through Dec. 24.
“The money raised in the red kettles enables us to provide hope for families and individuals in financial crisis, not just at Christmas, but throughout the entire year ahead,” said Capts. Lars and Ingrid Ljungholm, commanding officers for the local Salvation Army. “In order to meet the increased need we are seeing caused by a second wave of COVID-19, we need the community’s help to reach our goal so that we can continue helping local youth through our character development programs, offer food for empty tables and provide safe shelter for families in need.”
In addition to dropping money directly into a red kettle, donors also can make a gift virtually via a quick response code that can be read by smartphones on every red kettle in the greater High Point area. NFC tags also will be posted on every kettle again this year, allowing donors to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal in addition to cash donations.
For more information, visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
