HIGH POINT — Certain residents in need of cooling assistance will have a chance to get a free helping hand next week.
The Salvation Army of High Point is hosting Operation Fan, a free fan giveaway for eligible community members, 9-11 a.m. Monday at 301 W. Green Drive.
To be eligible, individuals must either be age 60 or older or disbabled, live in Guilford County and have a home cooling situation that presents a threat to health and well-being. Photo IDs are required to show age and, if disabled, proof of disability.
Fans are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The fan giveaway is a joint initiative of the Salvation Army, Senior Resources of Guilford, the United Way of Greater High Point and The High Point Enterprise.
For more information call 336-884-6981.
