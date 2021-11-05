HIGH POINT — Looking for great deals on quality furniture and home decor?
The Salvation Army of High Point may have just what you’re looking for.
The charity organization on Saturday will hold a sale of High Point Market showroom samples, including donated furniture and home decor items. Proceeds help raise money for local Salvation Army programs, including the mobile food pantry, family shelter, rent and utility assistance, and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.
Shoppers will find headboards, accent chairs, artificial plants, wall art, love seat sofas, rugs, home decor accessories and more.
The sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 301 W. Green Drive, High Point.
For information call 336-881-5400.
