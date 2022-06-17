High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.