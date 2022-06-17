HIGH POINT - The Salvation Army of High Point has opened itself as a cooling station during the forecasted extreme heat this summer.
Anyone can come to The Salvation Army, 301 W. Green Drive, to get a bottle of cold water and step away from the heat during regular hours of operation, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, said Antoine Dalton, director of social services.
“Our homeless population is especially susceptible to dangerous dehydration during these extreme weather conditions. It’s difficult enough for the homeless to find shelter and shade, but it can be even more difficult for them to find water. It is important that we keep water available for those who may be at risk of severe dehydration,” he said.
Donations of bottled water also are being accepted.
For more information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
