HPTNWS-07-13-23 SALVATION.jpg

Majs. Melody Coulson and Roger Coulson, new leaders of The Salvation Army of High Point, read a story with 9-year-old Zanyla Oduntan, a youth member at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Both of the new leaders of The Salvation Army of High Point grew up in the organization and went on to dedicate their lives to its ministry.

Major Melody Coulson, a native of Memphis, is the daughter of two Salvation Army officers, and Major Roger Coulson, a native of Mount Airy, relied on The Salvation Army through a turbulent, otherwise rootless childhood.