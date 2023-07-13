HIGH POINT — Both of the new leaders of The Salvation Army of High Point grew up in the organization and went on to dedicate their lives to its ministry.
Major Melody Coulson, a native of Memphis, is the daughter of two Salvation Army officers, and Major Roger Coulson, a native of Mount Airy, relied on The Salvation Army through a turbulent, otherwise rootless childhood.
“It was always my grounding,” Roger Coulson said.
He was raised by a single mother, and they moved frequently — living in 75 places from Alabama to North Carolina by the time he finished high school — but attended Salvation Army church services since he was 7. Those services and the youth activities offered by The Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Clubs were “the staying force” in his life, Coulson said.
“Those experiences were always so good I wanted to be able to make sure others could experience them,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be a Salvation Army officer since I was 14 years old.”
Roger and Melody met while working as Salvation Army youth pastors in Greensboro, when Roger was 21 and Melody was 22. They went off to seminary in Atlanta together and have been together since.
High Point is their 11th Salvation Army assignment in just over 39 years — and it will be their last, Roger Coulson said.
“We retire in four years,” said Roger, who is 63. “Normally you don’t know how long you will serve in an appointment.”
They previously served at The Salvation Army’s North and South Carolina Division Headquarters, where Roger Coulson was the divisional secretary for business, and Melody Coulson was the divisional secretary for women’s ministries.
The Coulsons started working in High Point June 19 after moving here with their 2-year-old dachshund, Joy — “She keeps us busy when we go home in the evening” — and have been enjoying reacquainting themselves with Guilford County.
The Coulsons succeeded Captains Lars-Otto Ljungholm and Ingrid Ljungholm, who now are assigned to Alexandria, Virginia.
As the leaders of The Salvation Army of High Point, the Coulsons shoulder the responsibility of overseeing all worship and church programs and the social service ministries offered by The Salvation Army. This includes managing the William Booth Garden Apartments for Senior Citizens, the Center of Hope Family Shelter, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of High Point, and social services programs that provide emergency assistance with rent, utilities, and food.
For further information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army in High Point or to donate to support its work, please visit SalvationArmyHP.org or call 336-881-5400.
