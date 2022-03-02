HIGH POINT — “Ruthless!: The Musical,” being presented this weekend by High Point Community Theatre, will bring laughter and mayhem to Centennial Station Arts Center.
Four performances of the musical comedy will be presented Friday through Sunday at the arts center, 121 S. Centennial St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Ruthless!” famously spoofs Broadway musicals such as “Gypsy” and “Mame,” as well as classic films such as “The Bad Seed” and “All About Eve,” directing its humor at such targets as the world of Broadway, child acting, parenthood and unbridled ambition, director and HPCT board member Matt Lowe said.
“We wanted to fill our 46th season with laughter and fun, and ‘Ruthless!’ is the perfect addition to that lineup,” Lowe said. “There are playful digs about life in theater and children in theater. It’s just ridiculously fun, very campy and so over-the-top. Truly nonstop laughs.”
With a book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, “Ruthless!” tells the story of 8-year-old child actress Tina Denmark (played by Delaney Grider); her split-personality mother, Judy (Courtney Lowe); her stylish but strangely familiar talent agent, Sylvia St. Croix (Mike Lasley); her theater-critic grandmother, Lita Encore (Wilson Mericle); and the personal assistant, Eve (Linnea Bethany).
The role of Frederick Denmark will be played by different guest stars each night, including High Point’s Jim Morgan, Patrick Chapin and David Briggs.
Parental guidance is suggested, as the show contains some adult language, humor and situations.
Tickets range from $20 to $25 and can be purchased at www.hpct.net, by calling the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001, or at the door one hour before curtain.
In addition, tonight’s final dress rehearsal, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is open to the public and is pay-what-you-can at the door.
