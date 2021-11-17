KERNERSVILLE — In a ruling on a technical point of court procedure, a panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals suggested that a lawsuit against the Kernersville Family YMCA over child sexual abuse by a former employee will fail.
The ruling issued Tuesday comes in a lawsuit by eight men who say they were sexually abused as children by Michael Todd Pegram, a former YMCA teen director, who pleaded guilty in June 2019 to five counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of attempted first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory sex offense with a child and 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Prosecutors said Pegram repeatedly lured boys over the course of more than 10 years not just through his YMCA job but his roles as a volunteer firefighter, a hockey coach and a local DJ. His convictions, though, dealt with boys he met through the YMCA from 1991 to 2001.
The civil lawsuit against the YMCA and its parent organizations, filed in February 2020, alleged that Pegram had boys spend the night at the Kernersville YMCA, took them on trips to the beach, Florida, camping and other places, and assaulted them in his office, the activity room, the hot tub and the shower room.
In June 2020, the YMCA sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the statute of limitations for a civil suit had expired.
In 2019, the General Assembly had amended the statute of limitations, allowing victims of child sexual abuse to file suit within two years of a criminal conviction related to their abuse, but the YMCA said that did not apply in its case.
The attorney for the eight men suing the YMCA sought to have a panel in Wake County courts determine whether the 2019 changes were constitutional, and the Forsyth County judge hearing the case agreed.
The issue that was taken to a three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals dealt only with that decision. The appellate court ruled that because the YMCA did not file a specific challenge to the constitutionality of the 2019 changes, the Forsyth judge’s decision was not proper.
However, the ruling indicated that the 2019 changes should not be applied to any of the abuse in Pegram’s convictions because the statute of limitation in those cases had already run out in 2015.
“Indeed, our Supreme Court has held that ‘[a] right or remedy, once barred by a statute of limitations, may not be revived by an Act of the General Assembly. ... But the Legislature may [only] extend at will the time within which a right may be asserted or a remedy invoked so long as it is not already barred by an existing statute,’ ” the ruling said.
The appellate court sent the case back to Forsyth Superior Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.