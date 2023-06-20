KERNERSVILLE — The N.C. Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit against the Kernersville Family YMCA over child sexual abuse by a former employee will return to a judge in Forsyth County, where an appellate court indicated in a ruling in late 2021 that the lawsuit could be thrown out.

The ruling issued Friday comes in a lawsuit by eight men who say they were sexually abused as children by Michael Todd Pegram, now 51, a former YMCA teen director, who pleaded guilty in June 2019 to multiple charges alleging that he repeatedly lured boys into sexual contact from 1991 to 2001.