TRIAD — People who plan to run in next year’s elections but didn’t file during the first three days of this week will have to wait a while.
When the N.C. Supreme Court decided Wednesday to push the primary to May 17 because of a gerrymandering lawsuit, it put the candidate filing period on hold for a still-to-be-determined period.
Candidate filing kicked off Monday and was supposed to continue through noon Dec. 17 leading into a March 8 primary. The filing period will reopen prior to the reset May 17 primary.
Any candidate who filed this week will be deemed to have filed for the same office once the postponement is lifted, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
However, a state legislative candidate may have to refile if the lawsuit results in a court ruling forcing changes in district boundaries and the candidate doesn’t reside in the redrawn district.
“Any individual who withdraws their candidacy is free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period,” the state elections board reports.
It’s not clear from the court order when candidates who already filed but want to withdraw could get their filing fee refunded.
Local incumbents and challengers who made their bids official during the three days of filing this week:
Guilford County
• First-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers has filed for reelection and will have a primary challenge from Therron “T.J.” Phipps. Five Republican challengers have filed: Billy Queen, Phil Byrd, Randy Powers, Adam Moore and E.L. Melvin.
• Democratic Commissioners Carlvena Foster, Carolyn Coleman and Kay Cashion and Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue have filed for reelection. Democratic challenger Derek Mobley and Republican challengers Dan Suter and George McClellan have filed for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat that will be vacated by Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad, who isn’t seeking another term in the district covering Greensboro and northwestern Guilford County.
• Democratic Guilford County Board of Education member Khem Irby filed in District 6, along with Republican challenger Tim Andrew. District 6 covers north High Point.
Crissy Pratt filed as a Republican challenger in District 2, now served by Republican board member Anita Sharpe. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
• State Reps. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, John Faircloth, R-Guilford, Amos Quick, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, have filed for reelection.
Randolph County• Randolph County Board of Education member Brian Biggs filed as a Republican challenger to Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, in the 70th House District. Hurley also filed to seek another term in the district covering northern Randolph County.
• Robert Graves, former Randolph County sheriff, filed to return to the post he lost in 2018 to Sheriff Greg Seabolt. Other Republican candidates who have announced for sheriff include Seabolt, Timmy Hasty and Eric Hicks, who has sought the office previously.
• Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, filed for reelection.
• Republican Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye filed for reelection in District 2 and GOP Commissioner Hope Haywood filed for another term in District 4. Todd Daniel filed as a GOP challenger in District 3.
• Republican Clerk of Superior Court Pam Hill filed for another term, while GOP primary challenger Anthony Julian filed as well in the clerk’s race. Republican Register of Deeds Krista Lowe filed for reelection.
• Shannon Whitaker filed as a challenger for the nonpartisan Randolph County Board of Education.
Davidson County
• Former longtime Davidson County District Court Judge April Wood, now a justice on the N.C. Court of Appeals, filed to run for the N.C. Supreme Court. Wood, who was elected an appellate court justice last year, could retain her current judicial post if she doesn’t win a state Supreme Court seat.
• Republican Commissioners Karen Watford, Don Truell and Steve Shell filed, as did Davidson County Board of Commissioners Republican challengers Tripp Kester, Don Deal and Robert Miller. Voters will fill four seats on the countywide, at-large board.
• Republican Clerk of Superior Court Sandie Chappell filed for another term.
• Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, and Reps. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, and Sam Watford, R-Davidson, filed for reelection.
pjohnson@hpenews.com
