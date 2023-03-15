HIGH POINT — The city has set the roster for the High Point 2045 comprehensive plan steering committee.
Staff, along with a consultant hired by the city to help develop the long-range plan, chose the 25-person group of real estate and development professionals, small business owners and nonprofit leaders from more than 80 applicants.
Its members will provide input, identify key issues and concerns and gather public feedback during the process, which is being led by outside planning firm czb under a $350,000 city contract.
The comprehensive plan will serve as a growth guide and foundation for city zoning and development regulations.
It will replace the city’s land use plan, which was adopted in 2000, and smaller area plans with one comprehensive policy document.
It will be separate from the city’s development ordinance, which sets the rules for what can be built where.
The comprehensive plan will be fashioned over the next year, with the goal of presenting a draft to the City Council in March 2024, said Matt Ingalls, principal with czb.
So far, some of the issues raised in stakeholder discussions about the planning process include walkability, equity and the need for a more consistent development review process, he said.
The steering committee includes former High Point Mayor and City Councilwoman Bernita Sims, executive director of the Welfare Reform Liaison Project.
Retired High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill, who’s now the Carolina Core regional economic development director, is also on the committee.
Other members include Judy Stalder of the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition and Tom Terrell, a land-use attorney who represents applicants seeking rezonings for development projects from many different jurisdictions, including High Point.
The other steering committee members are Alexandra Arpajian, executive director of the High Point Arts Council; Joe Blosser, chief impact officer of the Congdon Family Foundation; Phyllis Bridges, owner of Yalik’s African American Art & Cultural Movement; Steve Hall of the Piedmont Environmental Center; Fred Hoffmann, multi-classroom leader at Fairview Elementary School; Curtis Holloman, executive director of the Foundation for a Healthy High Point; Amanda Hufford, founder of Context Design Studio; Quineece Huntley of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce; Jazlyn A Ibarra of Sedia Systems; Thomas Jarrell of Guilford Investment Properties/Speckman Commercial Properties; Addison Keane of Keane Marketing; Dave Nissen of Paddled South Brewing; Alicia O’Brien of the West End Neighborhood Association; Letti Pagan of VP Remodeling LLC; Michael Qubein of High Point University; Tu Sen, owner of 98 Asian Bistro; Christi Spangle of Barbour Spangle Design; the Rev. Frank Thomas of Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Patrick Watterson of Bethany Medical; Jessica Wynn of the High Point Market Authority and Erica Yochim of Allen Tate Realtors.
