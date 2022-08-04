John Rosemond

Nationally syndicated columnist John Rosemond will speak at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Aug. 21.

HIGH POINT — Nationally syndicated columnist and parenting expert John Rosemond will give two presentations Aug. 21 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and the public is invited to both.

During the 11 a.m. worship service, the church will honor and thank area educators and administrators. The event will feature Rosemond, followed by a free lunch for educators in the dining hall that will include free gifts and a Walmart gift card. Educators wanting to attend this event should RSVP online at wesleymemorial.org/educators by Aug. 15.

