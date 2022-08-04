HIGH POINT — Nationally syndicated columnist and parenting expert John Rosemond will give two presentations Aug. 21 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and the public is invited to both.
During the 11 a.m. worship service, the church will honor and thank area educators and administrators. The event will feature Rosemond, followed by a free lunch for educators in the dining hall that will include free gifts and a Walmart gift card. Educators wanting to attend this event should RSVP online at wesleymemorial.org/educators by Aug. 15.
Then at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall, Rosemond will present a seminar titled “Parenting With Love and Leadership.” The focus will be on effective discipline, with an emphasis on universal principles rather than specific techniques, although the latter will be used in examples and anecdotes.
In this often humorous and thought-provoking seminar, Rosemond describes the contemporary parenting conundrum in clear terms and then describes what he calls a practical, tested solution. He teaches how to motivate child compliance by using what he calls “leadership speech.”
Rosemond, a licensed family psychologist based in North Carolina, has worked with families, children and parents since 1971. His column is syndicated in approximately 225 newspapers nationwide, and he has written 11 best-selling parenting books.
Tickets to the seminar are $5 per person and can be purchased at Wesley Memorial, 1225 Chestnut Drive. For further information, email the Rev. Clark Chilton at cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.
