TRIAD — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers held a consistent lead in early returns Tuesday in his bid to win reelection to a second term in office.
With more than half of the county’s 165 precincts reporting results at press time, Rogers was holding steady with about 58% of the vote over challenger Phil Byrd, with a lead of almost 24,000 votes.
During the campaign, Rogers ran on his record, touting a drop in crime rates, as well as the work of his officers getting illegal firearms and drugs off the street during his term.
He pointed to accomplishments on the non-law enforcement side as well over the past four years, such as agency accreditation, the creation of a community resource unit and diversifying the workforce of his department.
Byrd, who worked for the sheriff’s office for 30 years before retiring as a captain, ran a reform campaign that sought to highlight what he characterized as a leadership void in the department, with low morale and high numbers of vacancies in the ranks of detention officers at the two county jails and on the operations side among the deputies who patrol the streets.
In Randolph County, first-term Republican Sheriff Greg Seabolt easily won reelection, with more than 80% of the vote over Democratic challenger Sean Walker.
In the campaign, Seabolt touted his record of lowering crime, boosting morale, reorganizing the department to improve response times to calls and improving community outreach to residents.
First-term Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons did not face an opponent in Tuesday’s election.
