A rocket launch will be visible as a fiery streak in the sky Saturday from north Georgia to southern Maine, according to NASA.
Liftoff is scheduled between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia coast. Sunset is at 6:05 p.m., suggesting the 59-foot Electron rocket could be launched in the dark.
NASA said during a previous launch that Electron would appear like a bright, fast-moving star climbing upward through the night sky.
It would be visible more than 600 miles away – a distance that stretches to eastern Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee – for up to 3 minutes after launch where the skies are clear.
Rocket launches from Wallops also occasionally generate unusual atmospheric effects, including green and violet “spherical clouds” that have been mistaken for UFOs on social media, but they are due to barium vapors released by multistage rockets and typically dissipate quickly, experts say.
NASA says the mission is part of “a growing low-Earth space economy” that partners NASA with the private companies such as Capella Space, “a pioneer in the Earth observation industry.”
The payload is a Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite that will produce high-resolution satellite imagery, according to launch partner Rocket Lab.
