Coy Williard, left, is shown with High Point Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. The Rockers will honor Williard at their home game April 29 against the Long Island Ducks.

HIGH POINT — Coy O. Williard Jr., a High Point community leader for more than 50 years, will be honored by the High Point Rockers at their home game April 29 against the Long Island Ducks.

Williard, who recently was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, serves as chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit that manages Truist Point. He also serves as chairman of the board of the High Point Rockers.

