HIGH POINT — Coy O. Williard Jr., a High Point community leader for more than 50 years, will be honored by the High Point Rockers at their home game April 29 against the Long Island Ducks.
Williard, who recently was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, serves as chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit that manages Truist Point. He also serves as chairman of the board of the High Point Rockers.
Williard, who also represents the Rockers on the executive board of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, was instrumental in the effort to develop and build Truist Point stadium.
“Coy has been a cornerstone of civic involvement in High Point for over five decades,” Rockers President Pete Fisch said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a community leader. Coy has been a mentor and phenomenal resource to me and the ball club over the last four years.”
Williard’s community involvement has included serving as board chairman for Guilford Technical Community College, High Point Community Foundation, High Point Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corp.
In 2011, Williard was named the Citizen of the Year by the High Point Enterprise. He is also a charter member of the Furnitureland Rotary Club in High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.