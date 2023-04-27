HIGH POINT — Coy O. Williard Jr. will be honored by the High Point Rockers at their home game Saturday against the Long Island Ducks.
Williard, who recently was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, serves as chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit that manages Truist Point. He also serves as chairman of the board of the High Point Rockers.
On Thursday in a ceremony at the stadium, the home plate gate entrance of the ballpark was named for Williard, and the area where he and his family sit has been recast in New York Yankee pinstripes reflecting Williard’s devotion to the Major League team.
Williard, who also represents the Rockers on the executive board of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, was instrumental in the effort to develop and build Truist Point stadium.
Williard’s community involvement has included serving as board chairman for Guilford Technical Community College, the High Point Community Foundation, the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Economic Development Corp.
In 2011, Williard was named the Citizen of the Year by the High Point Enterprise. He is also a charter member of the Furnitureland Rotary Club in High Point.
