HIGH POINT — Coy O. Williard Jr. will be honored by the High Point Rockers at their home game Saturday against the Long Island Ducks.

Williard, who recently was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, serves as chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit that manages Truist Point. He also serves as chairman of the board of the High Point Rockers.

Trending Videos