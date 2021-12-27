EDITOR'S NOTE: No. 7 of the top 10 local stories of 2021.
HIGH POINT — While expressing disappointment over not making the Atlantic League playoffs, the more important thing for Rockers president Pete Fisch was the club made it all the way through an abbreviated season after 2020’s was canceled because of the pandemic.
With opening day pushed back a month because of COVID-related restrictions in some states, the league’s teams played a schedule of 120 games, instead of the usual 140, with play stretching into mid-October. The season started in late May and ended in mid-October.
“When we started the season, our definition of a successful one was a COVID-free season, not losing any games to the virus, and we did,” Fisch said shortly after play ended. ““We were vigilant. We did our testing. The players knew the importance of it, so we were pleased to get through.”
The Rockers lost one game due to a rainout during a stretch of stormy weather in August that hurt attendance. Fisch also said the delta wave of the coronavirus hurt attendance in the second half of the season. High Point finished seventh out of the league’s eight teams in total attendance and average attendance.
The team was able to make its full $400,000 lease payment to the city for the use of Truist Point stadium, plus the $500,000 that the team receives from Truist Bank for naming rights.
On the field, the Rockers posted the second-best record for the season at 64-55 but missed getting into the playoffs because they did not win the South Division in either the first or second half of the season. They flirted with the possibility of getting in through a wild-card berth, but that went away when Southern Maryland won the North Division second-half by rallying past first-half winner Long Island.
High Point might have kept Southern Maryland from winning the North by winning 5 of 6 games between the two clubs late in the season. Instead, they split 3-3.
The Rockers also had a chance to take control of the South Division in September but went 4-9 against eventual second–half winner Charleston. The Dirty Birds swept High Point in their last three-game series.
“It was disappointing we didn’t make the playoffs,” Fisch said. “We put it in other people’s hands. You always want to put it in your control. We didn’t take care of business when we needed. It came back to bite us. But all in all, it was a great season.”
