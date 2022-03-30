HIGH POINT – The High Point Rockers will begin selling tickets for individual games for the 2022 season on Friday, with a promotional offer for fans that will be no April Fools’ Day joke.
Tickets will be discounted based upon the official temperature in High Point at 7 a.m. For example, if the 7 a.m. temperature on Friday is 50 degrees, then Rockers fans can save 50 percent on all individual game tickets they purchase that day for the 2022 season.
The discount applies to tickets purchased Friday from 10 a.m. until midnight either online or at the Gatewood Avenue box office.
Regular prices for single-game tickets are $15 for home plate box seats, $12 for infield box seats, $10 for outfield box seats and $8 for bleacher seats.
Under the special April 1 promotion, fans can purchase up to eight tickets for any single Rockers home game. There is no limit on the number of games. This promotion is not valid on season tickets, group outings, or other Truist Point events such as collegiate baseball, wrestling, etc.
For 2022, Rockers’ home games will start at 6:35 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games with Sunday contests starting at 4:04 p.m. The lone exception will be the Sunday, July 3, game vs. Southern Maryland which will begin at 6:05 p.m. with a fireworks spectacular to follow the contest.
Season tickets remain on sale and may be purchased online or in-person at the High Point Rockers Box Office. Visit www.HighPointRockers.com/season-tickets for more information.
The Rockers open their season at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes as the first contest of a 13-game homestand.
