High Point Rockers players Bryce Hensley, left, and Giovanny Alfonso were celebrity bartenders during a recent fundraiser at Blue Bourbon Jack’s. More than $4,000 was raised for the Macedonia Family Resource Center.

 SPECIAL |HPE

HIGH POINT — When Giovanny Alfonzo and Bryce Hensley signed up to play for newly organized High Point Rockers, they may not have thought they would call High Point home.

But that’s exactly what has happened. Both of the pros have found a place here, and are giving back to their adopted hometown.

