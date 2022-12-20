HIGH POINT — When Giovanny Alfonzo and Bryce Hensley signed up to play for newly organized High Point Rockers, they may not have thought they would call High Point home.
But that’s exactly what has happened. Both of the pros have found a place here, and are giving back to their adopted hometown.
The two popular Rockers players recently teamed up with the Macedonia Family Resource Center to raise money for local children by serving as celebrity bartenders during a fundraising dart tournament.
The 14-team tournament was held at Blue Bourbon Jack’s. The winning two-person team was Craig Ceresi, owner of Rixters Grill, and Sarah Mitchell. The winning team donated their $300 winnings to Macedonia, which provides food for 80 to 90 families per month, as well as other services for families needing assistance. It also operates a free inner-city youth baseball league.
The event raised $4,241 for the center. Macedonia will use the money to partner with Toys for Tots to help brighten the holidays for local children.
Alfonso, who has been with the Rockers since its inaugural season three years ago, said “it’s been a dream of mine to be able to use my platform one day to create an event with such meaning. I’m glad that we are able to impact local families during this season and bring some love and blessings to High Point.”
Hensley said High Point “has taken me in, and the people have treated me like one of their own.” He thanked Blue Bourbon Jack’s for hosting the event, as well as those who came out in support.
“It was honestly so cool to be able to give back in a small way,” he said. “It was really cool to see the people of High Point come out and come together and support such a great cause and give back to the kids of the community.”
