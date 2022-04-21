HIGH POINT — Today isn’t a good day to whine about there being nothing to do in High Point.
Indeed, it may turn into one of the city’s banner entertainment days for the year.
For one thing, the High Point Rockers open their third season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball with a game against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point. Rockers President Pete Fisch told The High Point Enterprise that he expects approximately 2,500 fans for the game, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
The activities for opening night include an illuminated seesaw exhibit at the ballpark. The pulsating seesaws emanate light and sound when activated by the motion of people. The exhibit will remain at the stadium until May 8.
The debut game will feature a United Way of Greater High Point car giveaway among 10 people who donated to this year’s fund drive for the nonprofit. Each person will press a button on a key fob, hoping it will unlock the door of a vehicle donated by Vann York Auto Group.
Meanwhile, about a mile or two from Truist Point, singer and guitarist Edwin McCain will take the stage tonight to perform at Ziggy’s, the longtime Triad live music venue that found a rebirth at the Cohab Space along English Road.
Ziggy’s owner Jay Stephens said at least 400 fans are expected for the show by McCain, who had radio hits in the late 1990s, led by “I’ll Be” in 1998 and “I Could Not Ask For More” in 1999.
Stephens said Ziggy’s has consistently drawn strong crowds since reopening in High Point at the first of April after closing several years ago in Winston-Salem.
The opening of the Rockers season and the concerts at Ziggy’s continue High Point’s push to become a destination for the region, said Melody Burnett, president of the tourism agency Visit High Point.
“We have a lot of things to do now,” Burnett said. “The entertainment opportunity is huge.”
Stephens said that 70% of concertgoers at Ziggy’s have driven 30 minutes or more for a show.
For Rockers games, Fisch said, the team regularly draws fans from other areas of the Piedmont, such as communities in Davidson and Randolph counties.
“We draw from southern Virginia,” he said. “Every night, there are folks coming here from places you wouldn’t consider the Triad.”
